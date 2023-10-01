Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New $413,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,062,866. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $290.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.