Lazari Capital Management Inc. Invests $299,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

