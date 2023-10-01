Lazari Capital Management Inc. Invests $269,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 207,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 115,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

