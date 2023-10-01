LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Shares of 118,695 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

