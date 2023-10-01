Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 109 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 543.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 225,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.