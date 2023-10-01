Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

