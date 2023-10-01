Jmac Enterprises LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

