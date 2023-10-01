iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Holland Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,646 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.8% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.33. 4,753,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,662. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

