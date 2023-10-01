Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 54,739 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,721,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Fiserv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.