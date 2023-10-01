Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.25. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

