International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,810 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.00 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,620,619 shares of company stock worth $49,321,222. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

