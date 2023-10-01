Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $765.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

