Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 326.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 35,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

