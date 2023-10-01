Holland Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 24.9% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

