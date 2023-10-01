Head to Head Contrast: Georg Fischer (FCHRF) vs. The Competition

Georg Fischer (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Georg Fischer to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Georg Fischer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Georg Fischer and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Georg Fischer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Georg Fischer Competitors 942 3448 4464 44 2.41

Profitability

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 22.23%. Given Georg Fischer’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Georg Fischer has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Georg Fischer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Georg Fischer N/A N/A N/A Georg Fischer Competitors -11.03% 1.71% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Georg Fischer and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Georg Fischer N/A N/A 2.05 Georg Fischer Competitors $4.58 billion $432.58 million 292.77

Georg Fischer’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Georg Fischer. Georg Fischer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Georg Fischer rivals beat Georg Fischer on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Georg Fischer

Georg Fischer AG provides piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers plastic and metal piping systems for the transportation of water, abrasive and aggressive liquids, and gases, as well as corresponding services for industry, utilities, and building services sectors; and fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications. It also provides lightweight components for mobility and energy industries. In addition, the company offers machines, system solutions, and customer services for manufacturing molds, tools, and parts in the aerospace, information and communication technology, electronic, medical, and automotive industries. Further, it provides milling, wire-cutting, and die-sinking services; spindles; electro discharge machining (EDM), laser texturing, laser micromachining, and additive manufacturing machines; and tooling and automation services, as well as digitalization solutions. The company was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

