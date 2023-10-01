Harrington Investments INC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

SYK traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $273.27. 1,342,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $202.28 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

