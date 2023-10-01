Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 671 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $358.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.88 and its 200 day moving average is $351.25. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

