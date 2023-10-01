Gleason Group Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.25. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

