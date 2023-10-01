Garland Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 81,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,027. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

