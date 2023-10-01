Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $31.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,643,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.79. 1,045,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,802. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.