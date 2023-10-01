Fusion Family Wealth LLC Acquires 747 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 7.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $59,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.27. The company had a trading volume of 64,829,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,762,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.25. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

