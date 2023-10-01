Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Critical Contrast

Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Funding Circle and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funding Circle 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 1 11 19 0 2.58

PayPal has a consensus target price of $90.87, suggesting a potential upside of 55.43%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Funding Circle.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PayPal $27.52 billion 2.33 $2.42 billion $3.58 16.33

This table compares Funding Circle and PayPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Funding Circle.

Profitability

This table compares Funding Circle and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A PayPal 14.27% 20.31% 5.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats Funding Circle on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions. The company acts as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity that issues loan payment dependent debt securities to accredited investors. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

