First Digital USD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $445.54 Million (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $406.59 million and $445.54 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 406,763,578 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 406,763,577.72. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99960999 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $353,787,523.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

