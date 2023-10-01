EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,508 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 3.1% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.