Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $395.91 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $373.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.