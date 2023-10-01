Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,414.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109,349 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 201,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,777 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

DUK stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

