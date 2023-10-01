Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.22.

NYSE DG opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

