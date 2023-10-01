Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $58.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.11.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 615.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

