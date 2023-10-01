Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $48.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $607,566.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at $672,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

