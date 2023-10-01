Critical Analysis: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) & Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arcosa and Koninklijke BAM Groep, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 1 2 0 2.67 Koninklijke BAM Groep 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcosa currently has a consensus price target of $87.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Koninklijke BAM Groep.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $2.24 billion 1.56 $245.80 million $5.82 12.35 Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A N/A $0.19 10.74

This table compares Arcosa and Koninklijke BAM Groep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke BAM Groep. Koninklijke BAM Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcosa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and Koninklijke BAM Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 12.65% 6.14% 3.93% Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Arcosa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Koninklijke BAM Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arcosa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcosa beats Koninklijke BAM Groep on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction. The Engineered Structures segment provides utility structures, wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures for electricity transmission and distribution, wind power generation, highway road construction, and wireless communication markets. The Transportation Products segment offers inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars; cast components for industrial and mining sectors; and axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as other industrial uses. Arcosa, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in civil engineering, residential construction projects and non-residential construction activities. It is also involved in rail infrastructure and facilities management activities. In addition, the company engages in roads, education, health care, and government building construction related businesses. Koninklijke BAM Groep nv was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Bunnik, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.