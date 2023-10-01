Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $564.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

