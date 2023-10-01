Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Cut by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Corteva Trading Up 0.5 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

