Contrasting Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Geberit and Owens Corning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geberit 5 1 2 0 1.63 Owens Corning 0 6 7 0 2.54

Owens Corning has a consensus target price of $141.57, suggesting a potential upside of 3.78%. Given Owens Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owens Corning is more favorable than Geberit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geberit N/A N/A N/A Owens Corning 13.62% 25.59% 11.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geberit and Owens Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Geberit and Owens Corning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geberit N/A N/A N/A $1.26 39.57 Owens Corning $9.71 billion 1.26 $1.24 billion $14.11 9.67

Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Geberit. Owens Corning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geberit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Geberit pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Owens Corning pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Geberit pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Owens Corning pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Owens Corning has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Owens Corning is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Owens Corning shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Owens Corning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Owens Corning beats Geberit on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media. It also provides bathroom systems product comprising bathroom ceramics, furniture, showers, bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets. The company sells its products under the Geberit brand name. It sells its products to wholesalers, plumbers, architects, and sanitary engineers. Geberit AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products. Its products are used in building structures, roofing shingles, tubs and showers, pools, decking, flooring, pipes and tanks, poles, electrical equipment, and wind-energy turbine blades. This segment sells its products directly to parts molders, fabricators, and shingle manufacturers. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells thermal and acoustical batts, loosefill insulation, spray foam insulation, foam sheathing and accessories under the Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS brands; and glass fiber pipe insulation, energy efficient flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral wool insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation under the FOAMULAR, FOAMGLAS, and Paroc brand names used in construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications, as well as synthetic packaging materials. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and contractors, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems; and manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

