Contrasting Issuer Direct (ISDR) & Its Rivals

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “Commercial printing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Issuer Direct to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 5.85% 12.47% 6.98% Issuer Direct Competitors -45.37% -20.01% -8.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Issuer Direct and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct Competitors 33 145 242 34 2.61

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Issuer Direct currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.62%. As a group, “Commercial printing” companies have a potential upside of 49.10%. Given Issuer Direct’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Commercial printing” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Commercial printing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Issuer Direct and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $23.51 million $1.93 million 39.17 Issuer Direct Competitors $1.96 billion $5.03 million 44.13

Issuer Direct’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct. Issuer Direct is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct’s rivals have a beta of 1.85, meaning that their average stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Issuer Direct rivals beat Issuer Direct on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

