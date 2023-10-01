Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Insider Roger Dobson Purchases 16,000 Shares

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) insider Roger Dobson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.06 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$48,960.00 ($31,384.62).
Roger Dobson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 25th, Roger Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.04 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($9,743.59).
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.
CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian industrial assets.
