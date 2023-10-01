Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $537.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

