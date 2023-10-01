Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$87.84 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$62.90 and a 52 week high of C$90.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.64. The firm has a market cap of C$95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9625229 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,378 shares of company stock worth $1,649,235. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

