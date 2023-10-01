Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $13.67

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.63.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,155.47% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10441.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

