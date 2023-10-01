Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.2% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

AVGO stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $830.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $862.41 and a 200 day moving average of $777.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

