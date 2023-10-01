BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

BLK opened at $646.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $692.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

