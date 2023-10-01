Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.35. 1,630,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.10. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

