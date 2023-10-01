Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.92. 7,299,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,062,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $290.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

