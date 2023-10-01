Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

