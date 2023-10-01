Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $507,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MCD traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $263.44. 3,367,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $286.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

