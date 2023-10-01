Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,150,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,440. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

