Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.07. 540,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,715. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.