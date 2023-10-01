Beacon Financial Group Sells 307 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 376,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

