Beacon Financial Group Has $1.12 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

