Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

BAC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,645,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,840,300. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

