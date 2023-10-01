Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Waste Management stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.44. 1,387,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

